Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10. Polymet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.22.
About Polymet Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polymet Mining
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.