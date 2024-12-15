What is William Blair’s Estimate for Oracle FY2025 Earnings?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Oracle in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.16. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.36 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Oracle by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

