What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PAHC Q3 Earnings?

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,975,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 717,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 59,850 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.