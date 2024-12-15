Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $10.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.17. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2027 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,070. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.