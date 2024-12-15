Atb Cap Markets Decreases Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FTI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $32.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 971.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 407,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 369,594 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 865,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $49,273,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.