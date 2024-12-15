Wedbush Weighs in on Planet Labs PBC FY2025 Earnings

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Planet Labs PBC in a report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year. The consensus estimate for Planet Labs PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PL. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:PL opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.34. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 689,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 230,076 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,808,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 71,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 13.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.