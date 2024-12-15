Q1 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Lowered by Zacks Research

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.94.

Shake Shack stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 774.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 154.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,157,000 after purchasing an additional 395,311 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,677,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,673,000 after buying an additional 384,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 101.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,990,000 after acquiring an additional 273,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 69.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 236,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 460,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,673,896.96. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $33,361.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,187.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,754 shares of company stock worth $7,711,497. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

