Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ASO Q4 Earnings

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $306,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,172. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

