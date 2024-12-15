WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
WesBanco Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WSBCP opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $25.49.
WesBanco Announces Dividend
WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WesBanco
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.