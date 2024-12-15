What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for HALO FY2025 Earnings?

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

HALO stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $65.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,211,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 355,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,812,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,244.56. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,100. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.