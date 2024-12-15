Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TCRX FY2026 Earnings

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.96). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of TCRX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 1,188.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $26,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,050. The trade was a 12.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Featured Articles

