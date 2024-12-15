Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IRWD FY2026 Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IRWD. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.91 million, a P/E ratio of -117.67 and a beta of 0.41. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $44,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,053.76. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

