Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of AKAM FY2025 Earnings

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.61.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $221,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,781.10. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $669,425. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

