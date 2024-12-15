William Blair Estimates J.Jill’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for J.Jill in a report released on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.36. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.Jill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of JILL opened at $26.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $401.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $192,359.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,745.52. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

