Brokers Set Expectations for BP’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.48.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. BP has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 1.36%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BP by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 4.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in BP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 343,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. BP’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

