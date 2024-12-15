AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
AstroNova Stock Down 5.8 %
AstroNova stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.87. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 4.20%.
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
