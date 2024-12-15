AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

AstroNova Stock Down 5.8 %

AstroNova stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.87. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstroNova Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstroNova by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.