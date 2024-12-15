FY2025 EPS Estimates for Photronics Increased by DA Davidson

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Photronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $222.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. Photronics has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at $730,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,112,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

