WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 453,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ WCLD opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $487.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

