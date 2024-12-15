Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target to $15.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFMD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Affimed from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AFMD

Affimed Trading Down 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Shares of AFMD opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Affimed by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Affimed by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.