Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.