Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

LMPMY remained flat at $2.58 during trading hours on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.