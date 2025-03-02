Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
LMPMY remained flat at $2.58 during trading hours on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
