BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of BTZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 271,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,106. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
