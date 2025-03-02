Short Interest in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Decreases By 49.6%

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GUG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,599. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GUG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $7,535,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth $4,951,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 108,044 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 157,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 88,456 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 48.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 81,042 shares during the period.

