Short Interest in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Decreases By 49.6%

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of GUG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,599. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.
