ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the January 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 54.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $346,000.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. 29,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.