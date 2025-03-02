Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 100.7% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NAZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,102. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
