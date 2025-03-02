Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 100.7% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,102. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.