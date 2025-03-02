John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the January 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 67,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

