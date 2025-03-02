Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the January 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

