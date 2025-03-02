Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) versus Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Financial Analysis

Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axtel 0 0 0 0 0.00 Telenor ASA 0 2 0 1 2.67

Given Axtel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axtel is more favorable than Telenor ASA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axtel N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA 24.17% 16.15% 5.56%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA $7.44 billion 2.38 $1.78 billion $1.30 9.96

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Risk & Volatility

Axtel has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Axtel on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses. The Government segment provides services through the company’s network and infrastructure for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company was founded on July 22, 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services. It also builds, develops, maintains, and leases passive telecom infrastructure, such as towers, masts, and buildings. The company also provides machine-to-machine, internet-of-things, and inbound and national roaming services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

