Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Rises By 71.7%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Petrus Resources Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,838. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.
About Petrus Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.