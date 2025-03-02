Short Interest in Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Rises By 71.7%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,838. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

