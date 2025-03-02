Short Interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Decreases By 55.3%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ambow Education Stock Performance

AMBO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 6,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,949. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

