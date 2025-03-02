Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the January 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

BSL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 163,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,592. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Cuts Dividend

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

