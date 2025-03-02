Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lithium Chile Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LTMCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. 1,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,382. Lithium Chile has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

