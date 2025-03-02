Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
ICHBF stock remained flat at $9.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $9.92.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.