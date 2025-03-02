Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Declines By 56.3%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PUTKY traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

