Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Declines By 56.3%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PUTKY traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $37.54.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT United Tractors Tbk
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.