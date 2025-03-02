Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,021,600 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the January 31st total of 1,936,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.5 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

Shares of OVCHF stock remained flat at $13.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

