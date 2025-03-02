H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNNMY. Barclays cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HNNMY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 62,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.43. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

