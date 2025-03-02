Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 68.6% in February

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the January 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,418. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 162,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

