Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 68.6% in February

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGHGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the January 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,418. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 162,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

