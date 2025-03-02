Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 68.6% in February

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the January 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,418. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
