Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Up 58.1% in February

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the January 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of Organigram stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 862,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,131. The company has a market cap of $145.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.00. Organigram has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Organigram will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
