Brokerages Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target at $7.39

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several research firms have commented on UWMC. Barclays boosted their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. UWM has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $722.57 million, a PE ratio of 252.00 and a beta of 1.63.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UWM will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at UWM

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $10,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UWM by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in UWM by 124.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in UWM by 1,743.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 226,819 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UWM by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

