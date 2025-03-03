Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 3677701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Price Performance

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

Institutional Trading of Hafnia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hafnia by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,754,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hafnia by 1,775.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,124,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hafnia by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,627 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth $4,376,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth $3,123,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

