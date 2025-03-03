Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $148.73 and last traded at $148.37, with a volume of 607511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Owens Corning Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.82.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,218,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Owens Corning by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

