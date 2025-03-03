enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

enCore Energy Trading Down 46.4 %

Shares of EU traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. 21,449,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. enCore Energy has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $251.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.12.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at enCore Energy

In other news, Chairman William M. Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,176. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EU

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.