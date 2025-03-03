Wayfair (NYSE:W) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.04 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 2354013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on W. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $58.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $370,462.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,374.87. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $1,594,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 632,573 shares in the company, valued at $33,614,929.22. This trade represents a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,228 shares of company stock valued at $7,830,018. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 156,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $6,799,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,097,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $1,070,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

