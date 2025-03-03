Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.31 and last traded at C$11.35, with a volume of 16511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$873.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 103.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Moore purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.16 per share, with a total value of C$48,640.00. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

