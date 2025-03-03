Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EDF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 102,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,712. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

