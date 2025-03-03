Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Up 43.3% in February

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rand Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.35%.
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
