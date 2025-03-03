Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Stock Price Down 10.7% – Here’s What Happened

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $7.71. 50,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 53,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Auna from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Auna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AUNA

Auna Stock Down 10.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Auna in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Auna by 75.3% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 55,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Auna by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,338,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,024 shares during the last quarter.

Auna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.