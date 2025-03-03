Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Down 17.3% – Should You Sell?

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.81. 113,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 152,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Banxa Stock Down 20.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$40.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35.

Get Banxa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Banxa

In other news, Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga acquired 456,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$682,459.20. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.