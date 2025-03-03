DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. 215,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,611. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 564.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

