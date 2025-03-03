DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. 215,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,611. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 564.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

