DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:DLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. 215,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,611. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
