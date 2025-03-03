Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.24 and last traded at $106.47, with a volume of 621212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,428.80. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,814,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after buying an additional 394,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,912,000 after acquiring an additional 619,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,186,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,684,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,892,000 after purchasing an additional 627,122 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

